Over these past few years, the NFL has been making real strides to make the sport more inclusive, while also delivering a more diverse officiating crew. For instance, over the last few years, various women have been elevated in the sport and some have even been given the chance to officiate a Super Bowl. Now, the NFL has announced their latest hire, Maia Chaka, who just so happens to be the first black woman hired as an NFL official.

This is a historic achievement for Chaka, who has been working tirelessly over the last few years to make it to the league. She has been doing a lot of work with the NCAA and was even a part of the AAF during their short run back in 2019. Upon learning the news, Chaka issued a statement on the matter.

"I am honored to be selected as an NFL official," Chaka said. "But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."

It remains to be seen what kind of rolls Chaka will have on the field, although it's clear that her presence will provide representation that can inspire a young generation to follow in her footsteps.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

