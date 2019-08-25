mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mahalia Delivers On "Square One"

Milca P.
August 25, 2019 00:37
Square One
Mahalia

Mahalia drops off new single.


This summer, Mahalia significantly lit up the season with her Burna Boy-assisted "Simmer" track.

Now, as we inch closer toward the release of her forthcoming Love & Compromise album, the British songstress returns with a new deliverable in the form of "Square One." This time around, the backdrop is toned down to a piano-driven ballad as Mahalia details the difficulties of making a relationship work in a constant cycle of back and forth.

Along with "Square One" and "Simmer," Love & Compromise is set to feature even earlier singles such as "I Wish I Missed My Ex" and "Do Not Disturb." It is set to arrive on September 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

'm not a big fan of surprise (And I know you know)
I'm not into living no lies ('Cause I told you so)
You never should have came my way
And I should have never let you stay

