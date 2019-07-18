mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mahalia & Burna Boy Turn Up The Heat For "Simmer" Visual

Erika Marie
July 18, 2019 05:06
The singer shared this single earlier this month.

U.K. R&B singer Mahalia is hoping to heat things up this summer, and she's kicking things off with her islands-inspired single, "Simmer." We previously reported on the track when it was released earlier this month, and now Mahalia has dropped off the visual for her Burna Boy-assisted single. If the song itself sounds familiar, it may be because Mahalia sampled dancehall artist Beanie Man's 1998 hot track "Who Am I (Sim Simma)."

In the music video or "Simmer," Mahalia is shown in a red-laced atmosphere as she belts out her sweet vocals. Burna Boy is featured in blue, a landscape that is a stark contrast to Mahalia's fiery surroundings. The reggae jam is perfect for the summer, as it will inspire listeners to dance around beach bonfires on those warm nights on the coast. Aside from playing "Simmer" on repeat, fans are looking forward to Mahalia's forthcoming release, LOVE & COMPROMISE, which is slated for release on September 6.

