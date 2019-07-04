Mahalia & Burna Boy Cool Down On "Simmer"

Her debut record Love & Compromise may have a release date that is still months out, but that isn't going to keep U.K. singer Mahalia from grinding out singles. The 21-year-old songstress has dropped off her latest effort titled "Simmer," a track featuring Nigerian singer-rapper Burna Boy. The islands-inspired jam takes both its name and its sample from music icon Beenie Man's classic dancehall hit, "Who Am I (Sim Simma)."

She may be a young, rising star who has yet to put out her first studio album, but Mahalia has been carving out her place in the music industry since she was 13-years-old. It was at that age that she met Ed Sheeran, and after the international, chart-topping superstar sent out a tweet about her, she was signing her first record deal. Mahalia also previously shared that it was Sheeran who gave her the best advice that she still adheres to. "He said, 'First and foremost, listen to yourself above anybody else,' and he actually said, 'Don’t let the label A&R your album,' which I think was the best advice ever, especially right now at 20 when I’m making my debut album," she told GQ last year. "I’m going through all those battles and making sure that I’m totally on the right road.”

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes I want you close

Sometimes I want my space

Just know I'm gonna call if I need you

It's not my job to please you, no