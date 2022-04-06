Over the weekend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some harsh criticisms of LeBron James. Kareem believes that LeBron is not upholding his social justice commitments and that his stances on COVID have been beneath him. Abdul-Jabbar has since apologized for these comments, although it remains clear that some Lakers fans are offended by what Kareem was trying to assert.

Since making these comments, LeBron has yet to respond. Some believe it would be smart for the two to get into a room together, although, at this point, the very notion of this happening seems pretty unlikely. As far as Magic Johnson is concerned, however, this isn't all that much of a big deal.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

While speaking to TMZ recently, Magic was asked what he thought of the whole thing. As you can see down below, he said "I think they'll work out. They'll work out. It's not that big of a deal. They'll work it out." At the end of the day, Kareem and LeBron are two legends who both have a storied history of doing social justice work. With that in mind, we're sure they can find some common ground.

LeBron will certainly have plenty of time to work things out with Kareem given the fact that the Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention. Whether or not LeBron even has interest in talking to Kareem, remains to be seen.

