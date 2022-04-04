Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron James ahead of the Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Abdul-Jabbar says that, while he admires much of what James has done, some of his actions "are really beneath him."

"Some of the things he's done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see," Abdul-Jabbar explained. "Some of the great things that he's done, he's standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he's committed himself to a different take on everything. It's hard to figure out where he's standing. You've got to check him out every time."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Abdul-Jabbar was in the arena to present Carmelo Anthony with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy which honors the NBA's Social Justice Champion of the season.

The NBA legend has criticized James several times this season, once for sharing a Spider-Man meme regarding the league's COVID-19 protocols, and another time for celebrating an overtime win against the Indiana Pacers with a dance made popular by Sam Cassell.

“If he would take the time, I definitely got the time,” Abdul-Jabbar said when asked if he would like to speak with James. “I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that. So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

Abdul-Jabbar also reflected on James potentially passing him on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer list.

