After firing Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers began looking for a new head coach. So far, they have yet to hire someone new, however, they are still looking for someone who can fill the role with ease. The Lakers are a hard team to coach, especially since they have all of this pressure to succeed. Not to mention, being in charge of LeBron James is no easy task.

Magic Johnson is reportedly involved in the selection process and as he told The Athletic, he has a very clear idea of what the Lakers need right now. If there is one word that can sum up this team's biggest need right now, it would have to be "accountability."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“But the most important thing to me is accountability,” Johnson said. “They must hold everybody, one through 15, accountable. And we got away from accountability. Guys never talked about that this season. It was always somebody else’s fault. I hated that. Never, ‘Hey, I played bad. Hey, It’s on me.’ I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable. And, so, that’s what I would like to see.”

It remains to be seen who will be hired, but if one thing is for sure, it's that the Lakers need to turn things around. Missing the playoffs with LeBron and Anthony Davis is simply unacceptable and fans won't tolerate these results for much longer.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

