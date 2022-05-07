Perhaps one of the most insane takes in basketball right now is the idea that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade LeBron James. This is a suggestion that was brought up by none other than Stephen A. Smith just a couple of days ago. Simply put, Smith believes the Lakers need to think about their future and that trading LeBron would actually be a great way to do so.

Most people believe this idea is just too absurd for words and the Lakers should just keep LeBron for the future. After all, he is a massive asset and it wouldn't make sense for the Lakers to send him packing. As you can imagine, this aforementioned sentiment is one shared by Magic Johnson.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Magic might not work for the team anymore but he certainly knows his way around the franchise. The former Lakers superstar was speaking to TMZ Sports, where he was asked about a potential trade. That is when he said that LeBron needs to stay with the Lakers and that he wants to see the man in a purple and gold jersey for years to come.

At this point, it is safe to say that LeBron is off limits. Either way, it is still fun to think about what a LeBron trade would look like.

In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the NBA world.