This season has been a difficult one for the NBA as COVID-19 continues to be an issue for the entire league. Numerous players have tested positive for the virus and staff members have also been getting it bad. Now, the latest team to undergo COVID-19 issues is none other than the Orlando Magic, who must continue on without their head coach Steve Clifford, for at least a week or two.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Clifford tested positive for the virus on Thursday and he tested positive again on Saturday which makes him ineligible. Despite the positive tests, Clifford told reporters that he is doing just fine and that he hopes to be back on the floor soon.

"I feel fine," Clifford said. "I have no temperature. I feel 100 percent ... I feel comfortable that I'm not really in danger. That with the fact that my temperature, my oxidation numbers, how I feel, I have no side effects right now, I'm very comfortable with that."

While the situation isn't too severe for the Magic, this is still something they will have to monitor for the foreseeable future, as COVID tends to spread very quickly.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NBA.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

[Via]