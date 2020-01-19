mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Madlib & Oh No Are "Buggin"

Karlton Jahmal
January 19, 2020 13:04
Buggin
Madlib & Oh No

Don't bug out.


Madlib and Oh No caused backpackers worldwide to celebrate last week when they released their collaborative project The ProfessionalsThe project is a lyrical masterpiece with classic instrumentals that are reminiscent of the golden age of hip-hop. A standout cut off the album is "Buggin." The vintage-sounding single features an instrumental that finds strength in a 70s sounding sample. The vibe is old school, but the flows are modern, bridging the gap nicely. 

The sample sounds like the intro to a buddy cop television series. Madlib and Oh No make quick work of the instrumental. "Buggin" would sound perfect at a Summertime cookout or during a late-night drive through the city. Cinematic and lyrically potent, "Buggin" elevates the importance of slick-talking street raps. For those whole love that 90s sounding hip-hop, "Buggin" is for you. 

Quotable Lyrics
Don't know you got time, I need you here for a moment
That's the omen
It's like getting thrown into opponents
Or getting stoned
When they used to roll with atonement 

