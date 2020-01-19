Madlib & Oh No Are "Buggin"

Madlib and Oh No caused backpackers worldwide to celebrate last week when they released their collaborative project The Professionals. The project is a lyrical masterpiece with classic instrumentals that are reminiscent of the golden age of hip-hop. A standout cut off the album is "Buggin." The vintage-sounding single features an instrumental that finds strength in a 70s sounding sample. The vibe is old school, but the flows are modern, bridging the gap nicely.

The sample sounds like the intro to a buddy cop television series. Madlib and Oh No make quick work of the instrumental. "Buggin" would sound perfect at a Summertime cookout or during a late-night drive through the city. Cinematic and lyrically potent, "Buggin" elevates the importance of slick-talking street raps. For those whole love that 90s sounding hip-hop, "Buggin" is for you.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't know you got time, I need you here for a moment

That's the omen

It's like getting thrown into opponents

Or getting stoned

When they used to roll with atonement



