Madlib & Oh No Join Forces For New Album "The Professionals"

Among the major music drops of the day including Mac Miller and Eminem, backpackers can also rejoice as Madlib and Oh No join forces once again for their new project as The Professionals. The new album from the real-life brothers come after years of dropping loose singles together. Strapped up with thirteen tracks in total, the project includes features from Elzhi and Chino XL.

Madlib had a pretty eventful 2019 alongside Freddie Gibbs. The two released their critically acclaimed follow-up to Pinata, Bandana. The second installment in their collaborative trilogy led the two to top many year-end lists including HNHH's Top 25 Albums of 2019 list.

Peep the tracklist below.