In 2015, Australian director George Miller delivered the most ambitious film of his career, the sun-drenched apocalyptic bloodbath that is Mad Max: Fury Road. The film was an instant critical success, securing ten Academy Award nominations and taking home six wins. At the time, Miller was open about his desire to continue the saga, teasing future stories involving both Tom Hardy's Max and Charlize Theron's Furiosa. It appears that Miller's vision will manifest once more, as The Daily Mail has confirmed another Mad Max film has been officially greenlit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Though little plot details are known save for a working title -- Mad Max: The Wasteland -- the upcoming flick is set to begin production this autumn in Australia. As of now, neither Tom Hardy nor Theron has committed to reprising their roles, though we can hope they can swing a return. Given how much fun both actors appeared to have during the making-of Fury Road, it wouldn't be surprising to see them making the scheduling work to the best of their ability.

Keep an eye out for details on The Wasteland to surface. There are many who deem Fury Road to be a modern classic and expectations for a follow-up will be high. In Miller we trust.

