Mack Wilds Returns With R&B Slow Jam "Love Letter"

It's been a while since we've heard some new tunes from actor-singer-rapper Mack Wilds. The 30-year-old stepped into the music scene nearly 10 years ago and released his debut studio album New York: A Love Story, in 2013. There was much promise for the multi-hyphenated artist and the record even earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. It wasn't until 2017 that he dropped his sophomore effort, AfterHours, but since then it seems as if acting has been Wilds's main focus.

However, Wilds is back with another smooth R&B track titled "Love Letter." On the song, Wilds writes to the object of his affection, letting her know that he may not have been ready for a serious relationship in the past, but he's all about taking the next step now. He gets personal about battling depression and the snakes in the industry, but after going through a period where he purged the negative influences out of his life, he's matured into the man that his lady needs him to be. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Time and time again I see you f*ckin' with these other n*ggas

And I ain't really got no right 'cause I been out the picture

But I get the picture

I know you been waiting on me to regain your interest