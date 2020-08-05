Machinedrum & Freddie Gibbs Team Up On "Kane Train"

Freddie Gibbs is one of the few rappers that easily adapts to any type of production. You can throw him over a loop of a soul sample or some left-field electronic beat and he'll find a pocket for himself. Today, he teams up with Machinedrum for their brand new collaboration, "Kane Train." Machinedrum, who came up in the early 2000s as a prominent figure in the electronic scene, brings massive horns to meet equally big drums for the track. With a name like "Kane Train," Freddie Gibbs comes through with that plug talk and cocaine-fueled bars for this triumphant anthem.

Gibbs is steadily riding the wave of his latest project, The Alchemist-produced Alfredo that dropped earlier this year. Another AOTY contender. Check out Machinedrum's new single, "Kane Train" with Freddie Gibbs off of A View Of U out Oct. 9th.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, it's Young Corleone, Soprano, Baby Tony

Straight out that Eastside, my breakfast was eggs and fried bologna

Can't politic if you neutral, I fuck with members only

I pull up barefaced with choppas, bitch I ain't sendin' homies

