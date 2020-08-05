mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Machinedrum & Freddie Gibbs Team Up On "Kane Train"

Aron A.
August 05, 2020 12:44
439 Views
12
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Kane Train
Machinedrum Feat. Freddie Gibbs

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Machinedrum & Freddie Gibbs team up for a new heater.


Freddie Gibbs is one of the few rappers that easily adapts to any type of production. You can throw him over a loop of a soul sample or some left-field electronic beat and he'll find a pocket for himself. Today, he teams up with Machinedrum for their brand new collaboration, "Kane Train." Machinedrum, who came up in the early 2000s as a prominent figure in the electronic scene, brings massive horns to meet equally big drums for the track. With a name like "Kane Train," Freddie Gibbs comes through with that plug talk and cocaine-fueled bars for this triumphant anthem.

Gibbs is steadily riding the wave of his latest project, The Alchemist-produced Alfredo that dropped earlier this year. Another AOTY contender. Check out Machinedrum's new single, "Kane Train" with Freddie Gibbs off of A View Of U out Oct. 9th.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch, it's Young Corleone, Soprano, Baby Tony
Straight out that Eastside, my breakfast was eggs and fried bologna
Can't politic if you neutral, I fuck with members only
I pull up barefaced with choppas, bitch I ain't sendin' homies

Machinedrum
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  3
  439
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Machinedrum Freddie Gibbs
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Machinedrum & Freddie Gibbs Team Up On "Kane Train"
12
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject