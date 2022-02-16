Machine Gun Kelly is a proud Cleveland native, so it should come as no surprise that he was excited to find out that the NBA All-Star Game in 2022 would take place in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are finally having themselves a solid season following LeBron James' second departure in 2018.

Every single year, All-Star weekend also plays host to a special celebrity game, which features a plethora of artists and entertainers who are down to show their talents on the court. The game has always proven to be entertaining, and fans are most concerned with who will win MVP of the match, as it showcases who the most talented celebrity truly is.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

MGK will be participating in the celebrity game, and he has enlisted the help of shooting coach Chris Matthews to help with his game. In fact, Matthews posted MGK's progress on Instagram recently, and as you can see, the artist was able to drain six threes in a row.

"Machine Gun Kelly knows if he touches the rim we start the workout over!" Matthews wrote. "He’s been going hard in the gym getting ready for All-Star weekend. Look forward to seeing this celebrity game on Friday. Do your thing bro."

Some of the other artists on the court will be Quavo, Jack Harlow, and Anuel AA, which means MGK will have some stiff competition out there. Needless to say, we should be in for a very fun game.