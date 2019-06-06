Machine Gun Kelly Enrolls YUNGBLUD & Travis Barker In New Punk Rock "I Think I'm OKAY"

Though he still hasn't said exactly when fans can expect his forthcoming record, Hotel Diablo, the rollout of new music from Machine Gun Kelly is a good indication that it will be delivered sooner than later. The quick-spitting rapper dropped off another single at the very last day of May morning with the release of his track "el diablo," and now he's back to debut his single "I Think I'm OKAY" with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and British rock musician, YUNGBLUD.

The three team up to deliver an intensely emotional (but also, catchy) rock ballad detailing the struggles of a vapid life filled with booze and drugs, and the emptiness and bad decisions that follow as a consequence. The tracks starts with a soft guitar riff and equally soft vocals from Kelly detailing "fucking up" what can be assumed is a relationship, with YUNGBLUD lending his falsetto to add to the punk rock vibe of the song. Barker's famed drumming skills are showcased well, as he delivers a high energy performance, perfectly complementing the other two's impassioned vocals, throughout. Fans of Kelly are sure to enjoy the refreshing (but not unauthentic) rock-n-roll feel to the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch me, take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night

Catch me, I'm the one on the run away from the headlights

No sleep, up all week wasting time on people I don't like

I think, something's fucking wrong with me