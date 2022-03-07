Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were in attendance at skateboarder Ryan Sheckler and Abigail Baloun's wedding ceremony in Orange County, California on Thursday. Kelly rocked a black suit with pearl trim as well as purple hair, while Fox went with a leopard print dress.

Ryan and Abigail reflected on the "fairy tale" event in separate posts on Instagram afterward.



Noam Galai / Getty Images

"So yesterday 3/3/2022 I married my best friend and soulmate @abigail.baloun!" Ryan wrote, captioning several pictures from the ceremony. "It was a day filled with Jesus Christ and my closest loved ones. The day was perfect and I am so blessed to have Abigail as my wife. Can’t wait to see where life takes us."

Ryan is best known for his career as a professional skateboarder as well as his MTV reality television series, Life of Ryan. Fox Weekly listed Ryan as one of the "15 Most Influential Skateboarders of All-Time," in a piece from 2014.

Kelly and Ryan have known each other for years. Back in 2013, Sheckler starred in Kelly's music video for "Skate Cans," off of his mixtape, Black Flag.

Check out photos from the event shared by Ryan and Abigail on Instagram below.









