Mach-Hommy Drops "Dump Gawd: Triz Nathaniel" EP For $222 On His Website

Mach-Hommy has long been a highly respect, ultra-focused lyricist in hip-hop dating back to the early 2000s. He has always considered his work to be more than music, but art. This would explain his elaborate album covers and intensive rhyming on tracks.

To open up 2022, coming off a yer in 2021 with astounding albums like Balens Cho and Pray For Haiti, Mach has decided that his projects are worth more than the cents-per-stream earnings from a streaming service.So, when releasing his brand new four song EP Dump Gawd: Triz Nathaniel, he instead dropped it on his artist website.

The Haitian-American is always proud of his work, and the price of $222 for the digital download of EP proves that. While fans can listen to the project for free via the website, if they want to download the files for personal use, they must pay the steep price.

Check out the digital download and free streaming of Dump Gawd: Triz Nathaniel in the links provided below:

Tracklist:

1. Fernet-Branca

2. Eskimo Bros

3. D’Paramountcy

4. Leisure Earned