Mac Miller's life was cut far too short but his music will undoubtedly live on forever. As today marks the nine-year anniversary of the release of his breakout mixtape, K.I.D.S, fans reflect on all of the music he gave us within a short amount of time. Although a few of his mixtapes have been uploaded to streaming services, K.I.D.S is still only available for free download on selected mixtape hosting sites. Soon enough, that'll change as the founder of Rostrum Records announced that he's working on bringing the project to streaming services.

Benjy Grinberg commemorated the 9th anniversary of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. with a major announcement that will surely bring joy to his fans. The project, which marked Mac and Rostrum's first release together, will finally be hitting streaming platforms. Grinberg explained that Mac asked to clear this project in order to have it available for fans across Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

"On this 9th anniversary of the first tape that Mac and Rostrum put out together, I’m excited to announce that “K.I.D.S.” will be available on all streaming services later this year! After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next. It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac," he wrote.

