Mac Miller & Earl Sweatshirt Offered Psychedelic Vibes On "Polo Jeans"

Mac Miller has received a lot of posthumous support over the last three years and deservingly so. He is an artist that meant so much to so many people, and his music truly developed as he grew up. In 2014, Mac released a mixtape called Faces which had never been placed on streaming services. That all changed on Friday as the mixtape came back to the internet, with some extra songs attached.

One of the OG tracks from the mixtape, however, was "Polo Jeans" featuring Earl Sweatshirt. This track features some nice psychedelic production, all while Mac Miller and Earl Sweatshirt trade bars about a variety of topics, including fashion. The duo had impeccable chemistry, and it's clear the two enjoyed working together.

You can stream the classic track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I give no fucks when I go nuts

'Cause I smoke dust, overdosed on the sofa, dead

Woke up from a coma

Poured up with a soda, smoked, went back to bed