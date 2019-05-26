M A E S T R O Drops Off "Stay FLYY" Single

If he's done nothing in the oast year, M A E S T R O has certainly demonstrated a tuned penchant for making addictive tracks. One after the other, the hyphenate continues to assert his value and on his latest "Stay FLYY," the notions rings true.

Prepping for the arrival of a full-length album in June, M A E S T R O previously shared his "PATEK" single and continues the trend of fun-loving selections with "Stay FLYY." on it, the emcee takes a much more melodic approach to create a memorable hook before running through yet another self-produced joint. Take a full listen to "Stay FLYY" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

She just want a real n-gga, trill n-gga

Buy out Neimans then skate right up to the Hills, n-gga

Head so good that I might have to pay the bills, n-gga