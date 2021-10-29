Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On "Snack Review"

Lute joins us for another episode of "Snack Review," where he got to taste test a wide variety of bizarre treats.

Dreamville artist Lute has seen great success over the last decade as he continues to drop new music while steadily growing his fanbase. He is someone who is always looking to rep for Charlotte, North Carolina, and with all of the great food spots in the city, we figured Lute would be the perfect person to have on for "Snack Review." In fact, Lute had so much insight that we even had him on for two episodes worth of content.

In the first episode above, Lute got to taste test a variety of snacks that ranged from phenomenal to downright disgusting. Starting with the bad, Lute tried some burnt dark chocolate that had very little in the way of taste. The artist couldn't help but shake his head, and his facial expressions were a giveaway about how he felt. From there, he also tried some scrambled egg flavored chips, which he effectively said tasted like farts.

It wasn't all bad though as he noted that the plum-flavored chips were quite good. Lute also had glowing reviews for the chocolate lemonade candies, as well as the coffee Coca Cola. Needless to say, it wasn't all bad for the artist.

Image via HNHH

Throughout the second episode, Lute got to speak more at length about his favorite foods from back home. At one point, he listed his top five favorite fast food joints which included PDQ, Bojangles, Chic-Fil-A, Burger King, and Wendy's. He also went on to diss Arby's, saying "If you eat Arby's, you're definitely a serial killer. Who the fuck is eating roast beef sandwiches?"

Lute also went on to say that when it comes to his own cooking, he loves to make tacos and that it is the one dish that he always knocks out of the park. He even noted that in his house, there are no guilty pleasures and that he's eat anything if he enjoys it.

You can check out both of our "Snack Review" episodes with Lute, right here. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more episodes of "Snack Review" in the future.