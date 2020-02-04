mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lute Continues To Impress With Smooth Single "GED (Gettin Every Dolla)"

Mitch Findlay
February 04, 2020 10:58
Dreamers rise up.


It's unclear how much material was crafted during the two wonderful weeks at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, back when the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 sessions were underway. One thing is for sure -- the Ville emerged from the process feeling more self-assured than ever, including the oft-understated lyricist Lute. Coming off a scene-stealing verse on opening track "Under The Sun," Lute has officially returned to drop off some solo fire, this time in the shape of "GED."

Taking to a smooth instrumental, the likes of which has been Dreamville's modus operandi for a minute, Lute sets it off with a reflective rhyme scheme. "Tired of being underlooked in this bitch," he vents, "tired of hearing 'I can't wait till you blow,' had to step out of my shell for a bit, Cuzzo told me put my foot on their throat." As the woodwinds commence, Lute dives deeper into his bag with a new array of flows and cadences. Midway through, he's gliding in a stream-of-consciousness fashion. "We from where you mix the water with dirt," he declares. "We had to make that shit work."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm real til I exit the earth, we from where you mix the water with dirt
We had to make that shit work, the struggle been quenching my thirst
I put the tears in my verse so I get the shit I deserve
We came from nothing at all, if we have a problem we solve
Figure that shit out ourself, turn all my pain into wealth

