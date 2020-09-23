Lupe Fiasco Drops Off "BBQ Chicken Thighs Freestyle"

A lot of rappers talk shit but can't back it. Lupe Fiasco isn't one of those rappers. As the heated Lupe vs. Kendrick debate continues to bubble up on social media, even after Lupe admitted K. Dot is the better overall artist, he delivered some food for the soul with is the latest offering. Like many of his recent releases, he took his new freestyle straight to Instagram where he blessed fans with some homecooking on "BBQ Chicken Thighs." Lupe's wordplay performs acrobatics over Soundtrakk's soulful production for over 4 minutes as he proves, once again, why he's deserving of a spot among the greatest to ever do it.

In related news, his recent tweets about Lupe have seemingly prompted speculation that Kendrick could very well be preparing some sort of diss track towards him. This comes shortly after TDE's Punch cryptically tweeted, " "Be careful what you ask for. You may get it. This business isn’t for the faint of heart." Many believed this could be a sign that "The Heart V" could be coming soon. Check out more on that here.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit the mat your jui-jitsu wack

I'm Malcolm X with the temple tap

Money talks credentials chat

Simple raps, if i give you Shaq, the rim will crack

Then we can even ball no more

Vlad won't even let a n***a call no more, damn

