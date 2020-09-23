Lupe Fiasco's recent claim that he's a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar stirred up debate across the internet. Many siding with Lupe while others were riding out for K. Dot. Lupe clarified that he felt he was a better lyricist while Kendrick Lamar was the better artist out of the two. It doesn't seem like he really meant any harm.

TDE's Punch sent out a cryptic tweet at the wee hours of Tuesday morning that had many believing Kendrick had some words for Lupe. "Be careful what you ask for. You may get it. This business isn’t for the faint of heart," Punch wrote. This came shortly after he replied to Lupe's tweet with a simple, "Lol." Fans started to wonder whether this is a sign that Kendrick is preparing to fire shots at Lupe on wax.

At the end of the day, the tweet could really be about anything. Since Kendrick has essentially left us without any new music over the past two years, fans immediately started to wonder whether this is a sign that "The Heart V" will be dropping soon. Mock cover art started flooding the replies as fans demanded Punch release new music from someone in the camp.

I mean, it's merely speculation at this point but what does seem confirmed is that Kendrick Lamar has been preparing to release his follow up to DAMN. Rumors of a new project have been floating around since the top of the year and recently, Kendrick was spotted shooting a music video. Hopefully, we get some new music from Kendrick before the end of the year, whether or not it includes a diss towards Lupe.