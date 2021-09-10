Lupe Fiasco Channels Drake With "Diet Soda Poetry"

You know Lupe Fiasco is sitting on a strong album, as he has yet to release his recently-recorded ten-track project. In fact, Lupe previously likened his untitled body of work to Nas' Illmatic, a promising sign of what's to come. For now, Lu has opted to keep his fans satisfied with another freestyle, this time drawing inspiration from Drake's recent Certified Lover Boy album.

“Just left album mode with me and my n**ga Trakk / and Drake dropped this shit, got me thinking about going back,” he spits, over the bouncy Masego / Beatles sample. He also makes sure to highlight the work of Kanye West, who previously stood as one of Lupe's trusted collaborators -- anyone remember the short-lived run of Child Rebel Soldiers? "I listened to Donda, I also listened to Kanye's mama in real life," raps Lupe. "That means I'm real twice."

Check out "Diet Soda Poetry" now, and sound off if you're excited for Lupe's upcoming album, which has yet to receive a scheduled release date.

Quotable Lyrics

Mind my behavior

I park the cars for the valets, set the table for the waiters

Totally self-sufficient with a whole lotta favors

Blue note table watching jazz on a xylophone

Forty dog need a chain from a microphone

Chill as gusto,

This that 99' headed to the studio with the nine in my backpack on the bus flow