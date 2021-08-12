Some call it their magnum opus. Others call it their Citizen Kane. For Lupe Fiasco, Illmatic represents the highest echelon of artistic quality.

Today, Lu excited his loyal fans with a promising declaration. Indeed, he has officially wrapped up his own Illmatic. At least, that's what he believes, vowing that his statement is far from "cap" as can be. "I'm not exaggerating at all either," he adds, facing claims that he was, in fact, exaggerating. A further clarification: "Correction: me and @Soundtrakk‘s Illmatic…" writes Lupe, confirming that producer Soundtrakk would be helming the album in its entirety.

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

For those wondering as to whether or not Lupe managed to complete his album in his self-appointed twenty-four-hour timeframe, Lupe admits that the deadline got the better of him -- but not by much. "Did some CRAZY damage but the deadline got the best of me," he wrote, following the twenty-fourth hour. "Learned a LOT…a veritable roller coaster of high-level athletic intellectualism…"

It turns out that the twenty-four-hour time frame led to five songs, or half of the intended ten-song album. After a well-deserved day off, Lupe returned to wrap up the second half...and hear we stand. A man has told us he crafted his Illmatic. A man who happens to be one of the game's most intellectually stimulating lyricists, who also happens to be in the middle of a creative high.

Oh, and there's also set to be another "Mural" track. While we don't exactly have any information about the release date, don't be surprised to see Lupe drop this one off with little fanfare, as has been his modus operandi of late. Check out his album-centric tweets below, and stay tuned for more information on Lu and Soundtrakk's Illmatic as it surfaces.