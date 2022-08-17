Luka Doncic is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the entire league. Many believe he could be the MVP this season, and based on his playoff performances, it is easy to see why someone might feel that way. Doncic is also killing it with the endorsement deals as he is signed to Jordan Brand. Doncic has come through with some nice Air Jordan 36 colorway, and he is about to drop another, although this time, it is a reference to his time in Spain.

Doncic played basketball overseas at the time of his draft, and in Spain, fans called him "El Matador." Now, that nickname is being turned into a gorgeous red and gold colorway. In the official images below, you can see how there is gold embroidery that matches the matador aesthetic. The red contrasts amazingly well, and if you're into this kind of look, these have to be a must-cop.

If you are planning to grab this new shoe, you will be able to do so as of August 31st for a price of $200 USD. Pairs will be available over at Nike.com as well as Nike retailers. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Luka Doncic sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike