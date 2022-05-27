An autographed rookie card for Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is set to be sold at auction on June 2, and has been estimated to be sold for a million dollar price tag.

The card is one of the rarest in the world, one of just five copies in existence. It is set to be sold at the PWCC Premier Auction, an online marketplace that has become one of the most popular ways to buy and sell collectable trading cards, including cards from baseball, football, and even Pokemon.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

PWCC officials say this specific rookie card is truly one of a kind. The card boasts an Emerald color scheme, and features a patch from a game-worn jersey. The card is also autographed by the young Slovenian superstar. Despite the hefty estimated price, PWCC says this deal could end up becoming a bargain.

"The question now is if he can win a ring,” PWCC executive Jesse Craig said. “If he leads Dallas to a championship, or to multiple championships, the demand for his assets is likely to keep going up. To find this card, in this low of quantity, right now is an incredible opportunity.”

Doncic’s young career has boasted some of the greatest potential any player has shown in recent years. He made his third consecutive All-NBA team in four years last week, and led his team to their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals since 2011. Doncic has already broken the Top 10 in career triple doubles with 46, after only four full seasons in the league.

As the young star’s legend continues to grow, so will the value of his rookie card.

