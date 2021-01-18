Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has surpassed Michael Jordan to move into 15th on the league's all-time list for career triple-doubles. Doncic recorded the 29th triple-double of his career during the Mavs' 117-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Doncic, in just his third season, finished the game with 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists.

"The stats are spectacular," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "I mean, 36, 16, and 15, it's phenomenal, but without a win, he won't be happy with it, either. Right now, we're entering the most difficult seven days of scheduling in Mavericks history. Individual stats are impressive, but we're in the business of trying to win games."

Carlisle was correct: Doncic wasn't happy with it. He described his triple-double performance as "terrible" and said he played selfishly: "The second half, I played terrible," Doncic said. "That's on me, that game. I was being selfish a little bit because I had 30 points in the first half. That wasn't me in the second half. I've got to do way better in the second half. That's just on me. I've got to do way better."

Doncic is now the youngest player in NBA history to post at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game. He is just the fourth player to do so.

The Mavericks are currently 6-6 and will take on the Toronto Raptors, Monday night.

