Luka Doncic has been one of the most impressive young stars in the entire NBA over the past couple of years and every single night, his profile continues to rise. The Dallas Mavericks are looking like a serious playoff team thanks to Doncic and as we approach the postseason, Doncic seems to be a real threat to win the coveted Most Valuable Player award. Regardless of how you feel about Doncic, there is no denying he is a star who has the potential to achieve superstar status.

Last night, Doncic achieved another incredible feat as he became the youngest player in NBA history to achieve a statline above 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. He finished the game with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists as the Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic and his teammates have a real shot at doing some damage in the playoffs and if he continues to put up performances like this, he will be in a great position moving forward. Not to mention, his contract with Jordan Brand will certainly help raise his profile moving forward.

At this point, records such as this one might seem meaningless although they speak to just how much potential Doncic has. If he keeps this up, the NBA will be in a great place for years to come.