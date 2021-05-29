Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic battle through a neck injury in the Mavs' Game 3 loss.

"It's just weird," Doncic told reporters after the game. "I don't know how you call it. It's just some massage, some rest, and hopefully, we're good."

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle says he still expects Doncic to play, "but we'll see how he feels tomorrow."



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Losing Doncic would be a colossal blow to the Mavs. The young star is averaging 38.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists through the first three games of the series.

The 22-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the year including quad, back, and elbow injuries.

"They had a great night and we did not," Carlisle said of the Clippers' Game 3 performance. "The crowd was great. They were into it. We've got to get them more into it by finding ways to get more stops and rebounds."

Los Angeles was led by Kawhi Leonard who finished the game with 36 points.

Despite Friday's loss, Dallas still leads the series 2-1.

Game 4 between the Clippers and Mavericks is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 PM, EST.

