Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the league and at some point in his career, it is expected that he will win an MVP trophy. His team is currently up against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and yesterday, Doncic led his team to an unlikely Game One win. There were some testy moments throughout the match, and Doncic was certainly letting his presence be known.

Patrick Beverley is a player who has prided himself on being a nuisance and a solid defensive player. Last night, however, Doncic made him look silly on numerous occasions, including on the play below, which led to a pretty emasculating comment from Doncic. “You’re too fucking small,” Doncic yelled after scoring on a layup.

Beverley immediately tried to plead with the ref for a foul although nothing worked in his favor. With the clip gaining steam on Twitter, fans began to chirp Beverley for talking a big game but never actually coming through. Meanwhile, Doncic was praised for his play and many are hoping that his Mavericks knock off the Clippers, who are known to choke in the postseason.

