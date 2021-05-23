Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 113-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday night, with an impressive triple-double performance.

"This is his time of year," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "He's one of the smartest basketball players you will ever meet at any age at any level."

Doncic finished the night with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. The young Slovenian has recorded three triple-doubles in the seven total playoff games for his career.



Harry How / Getty Images

"When they don't double, attack it," Doncic said. "When they double, there's someone who's going to be open. I've just got to read the game."

Running the pick-and-roll on center Ivica Zubac, Doncic had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

"We won the game," Doncic said. "That's all that matters for me, if I have zero or 15 points in the last quarter."

Facing a double-team for the majority of the fourth quarter, Doncic scored just one-point in the final quarter. Making up for his absense, Dorian Finny-Smith, Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 34 points in the second half.

"When Luka gets going, I just try to stay ready, because I know they're about to start trapping," Finney-Smith explained.

Game 2 of the Mavericks and Clippers' series will tip off Tuesday at 10:30 PM, EST.

