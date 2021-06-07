Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were officially eliminated from the playoffs last night as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated them in a pivotal Game 7. The loss certainly was not Doncic's fault as the team around him simply was not good enough to move on. Players like Kristaps Porzingis have been criticized for their play, while Doncic has been praised for carrying his team to a Game 7 that they had no business getting to.

This offseason, Doncic will have the ability to sign a $200 million supermax contract, and fans are hoping he says yes to the offer. In fact, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon recently asked Doncic about the contract, and as you will see in the tweet below, Doncic gave a pretty obvious hint.

“I think you know the answer," Doncic said slyly. Based on this answer, it seems pretty obvious that he does intend on signing the deal especially since Dallas has been so welcoming to him over the past few years. While his roster isn't the best, Marc Cuban seems intent on bring in new players and if he gets Luka a second superstar, this team could very well be on its way to an NBA Finals appearance.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images