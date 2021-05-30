Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the NBA playoffs so far, and as a result, his Dallas Mavericks have a 2-1 series lead on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks were up 2-0 just a couple of nights ago although, after a solid win by the Clippers, the series is a little too close for comfort, if you're a Mavs fan.

Yesterday, the Mavericks got some troubling news as it was revealed that Doncic was listed as questionable for tonight's Game 4. After suffering a neck injury in Game 3, there was a concern that Doncic simply wouldn't be good to go, which would put the Mavs at a massive disadvantage. Now, however, Doncic's status has officially been changed. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Doncic is likely to play tonight as he is already feeling a lot better.

Without Doncic in the lineup, the Mavericks are simply a shell of themselves. In order to beat a team like the Clippers, they will absolutely need all hands on deck, and for now, that seems like it won't be a problem in Game 4.

With a win, the Mavs will push the Clippers to the bring of elimination which should be enough motivation to get Dallas into high gear. Let us know who you think will win tonight, in the comments below.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images