Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic officially signed on with Jordan Brand at the close of 2019, and he's really starting to flex on his teammates and sneakerheads alike with early access to anticipated releases such as the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Racer Blue." Prior to taking the court on Wednesday night, Doncic pulled up to American Airlines Center in the new AJ1 colorway that'll reportedly hit retailers next month.

The forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Racer Blue," comes equipped with a predominately white leather upper accompanied by glossy, grey patent leather overlays and a unique, mesh ankle collar. The kicks are also highlighted by an eye-catching racer blue inner lining with a combination of red and blue on the outsole. Like the first AJ1 Zoom that released as part of the "Fearless" collection in December, this pair features a full-length Zoom Air unit, hence the name.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release details, but it is believed that us non-Jordan Brand ambassadors will be able to cop a pair in March. Take a look at some more detailed shots below and stay tuned for the official announcement.