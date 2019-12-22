ESPN is reporting that Luka Doncic is close to signing a shoe deal with Jordan Brand. The deal is expected to be done by the end of the weekend.

"It's all but official" said one source.

The contract will reportedly be five-years that will not originally include a signature deal; however, there will be clauses, such as winning the MVP or Finals MVP, that, if earned, will give Doncic a signature deal.

Sources also tell ESPN that Doncic will have player-exclusive models, such as unique colorways, that he will have creative input on.

Doncic's player-exclusive shoes will be ready by February.

Doncic has spent most of the season floating between different shoes. He's played a number of games in Nike's, Jordans, and Under Armour. Doncic has also practiced in Puma.

Doncic, last year's rookie of the year, has been having a terrific second season. The Mavericks star has been averaging 29.3 points, 8.9 assists and 9.6 rebounds, culminating in an MVP caliber season.

Earlier this year, Zion Williamson made headlines by signing the largest ever annual shoe deal for a rookie. Williamson inked a five-year, $75 million deal with Jordan Brand.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs take on the Pascal Siakam and the Raptors, Sunday at 3:00 PM.