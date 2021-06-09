It's been over six years since Ludacris released a new album but ever since his 2005 Hollywood run, he's successfully transitioned into the world of film and television. That's largely due to the success he had on movies like Crash and the Fast & The Furious series. However, his acting resume has exponentially grown and continues to do so with every year.

The latest cast Luda has joined is for Netflix's forthcoming film, End Of The Road. The "Blueberry Yum Yum" rapper was announced as a new cast member along with Beau Bridges (One Night In Miami) for the film. Queen Latifah was previously announced as a star of the film.

"After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer," a description of the film reads in a press release.

End Of The Road will be directed by Millicent Shelton who worked on Insecure and Black-Ish with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere serving as executive producers.

Ludacris is evidently getting cozy with the folks over at Netflix these days. Last fall, the rapper announced that he would be bringing an animated series titled Karma's World to the streaming platform.

We'll keep you posted on more information regarding End Of The Road.