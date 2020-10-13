Ludacris has been quietly enjoying life as one of hip-hop's biggest bosses, and today the legendary rapper has expanded his empire even further. Today, Luda has officially announced a brand new Netflix original series, marking his first collaboration with the streaming giant. Enter Karma's World, an animated show based on the life of his oldest daughter.

"10 years in the making," writes Luda, kicking off a lengthy announcement post on his IG page. "THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I’m pleased to announce that I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld which is inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix for the world to see!"

"It was important to me to provide a positive @StrongBlackLead to show our youth that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations, and that their dreams no matter how big are possible!" he continues. "I’m looking forward to finally being able to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes for so many years! Welcome to Karma’s World."

In an official press release on Netflix's website, the series is broken down as follows: Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor.

Congratulations to Ludacris for this latest endeavor. While Karma's World is meant for the demographic of children between the ages of 6 and 9, it's likely that hip-hop fans of all ages can appreciate the boss move from one of the culture's lyrical greats. Check out his full statement below.