Lucky Daye Is Back With Smooth New Song "Buying Time"

Lucky Daye's had a pretty great year so far. The New Orleans singer has been doing his thing for the past 10 years but 2019 marked some major moves in his career. After releasing his debut EP on Keep Cool/RCA in 2018, he followed it up a few months later a second installment which led to the release of his debut album, Painted. In between time, he was on the road with Ella Mai. He dropped Painted in May and now, he returns with a new single titled, "Buying Time."

With production from D'Mile, Lucky Daye croons over some sweet acoustic guitar on his latest single. It's a smooth record that further showcases Lucky Daye's incredible songwriting skills and his wide range.

Peep Lucky Daye's new song "Buying Time" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't get off of love, I can't get off of drugs

I get to panicking when she go vanishing

Ain't no sun in the Shade Room

She say broke bitches, they be late soon