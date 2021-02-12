mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lucki Taps Lil Yachty For New Single "Greed"

Mitch Findlay
February 12, 2021 12:48
Greed
Lucki Feat. Lil Yachty
Produced by Cardo

Lucki and Lil Yachty join forces for the brief and breezy duet "Greed," produced by Cardo.


Lucki is back with a new single, pushing the limits of length and seeing exactly how compact he can get with "Greed." Despite featuring a guest appearance from Lil Yachty, the track still clocks in at under two minutes, though it certainly makes the most of its almost comically-short runtime. Fueled by a laid-back beat by Cardo, Lucki sets it off with a hazy first verse. "Big bro Card in the VIP, Drive so fast, we don't need IDs," he boasts. "Ho so pretty and she still gon' bake."

Yachty slides in next, warning that he'll "Put a bad bitch in the DDT," a mental image that doesn't leave the mind easily. "N**gas going through it, code green like a lima bean," he continues. "UK bitches tooted up off of ketamine / Turn him to a pack, leave him stuffed like a figurine."  While it's unlikely this one will convert any skeptics into full-fledged fans, it's still a solid listen for those already buying what Lucki and Yachty are selling. Check it out now -- it won't take but a moment of your time.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ni**as going through it, code green like a lima bean
UK bitches tooted up off of ketamine
Turn him to a pack, leave him stuffed like a figurine

Lucki Lil Yachty Cardo
