Lucki Drops Off His Latest Song "Take My Heart"

Aron A.
July 23, 2019 20:18
Take My Heart
Lucki

Lucki is back with some new heat, courtesy of Plu2o Nash.


Lucki's had a pretty solid year so far but it came after a tumultuous time in his life. Personal issues seemed to have played a factor in the setbacks in his career but he's still prospered throughout it all. At the beginning of the year, he blessed fans with Freewave 3 which is arguably one of the stronger projects of the year. Now, he connects with Plu2o Nash and Mayhem Meech for his latest track.

Lucki's slowly been releasing new music since dropping his last project and now, he returns with "Take My Heart." The song has a moody vibe to it that was evident on Freewave 3. Lucki delivers a laid-back flow while delivering some introspective thoughts about the current state of his life.

Peep Lucki's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I sip lean because of Weezy so I hate 'em when it drop
Can't complain about the causes, baby, leave me, that's your loss
Every week a different city, throw a party for us
And I miss it anyway because I party with drugs

