Joe Burrow is capping off an amazing season with the most coveted trophy in college football. According to ESPN, on Saturday the LSU quarterback won the Heisman Trophy. He beat out fellow quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Justin Fields (Ohio State), and defensive end Chase Young (Ohio State) to earn the 85th Heisman Trophy at the PlayStation Theater in New York City. "My journey, I wouldn't have traded it for anything in the world," stated Burrow during an impassioned acceptance speech. He transferred to LSU from Ohio State after the 2017 season. "Coach O, you have no idea what you mean to my family. You took a chance on me, I'm forever grateful for you," Burrow continued, speaking through tears.

Burrow won by the largest margin of victory in Heisman history as 1,846 points separated him from the second-place Hurts. The talented senior threw for an SEC-record 48 touchdown passes and 4,715 yards in 2019, and lead the Tigers to the conference title. He's on pace to set a major college record, completing 77.9% of his passes this season. Now, Burrow is focused on the College Football Playoff national championship trophy. LSU, the top seed, will take on Hurts and number four Oklahoma in a semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 28.