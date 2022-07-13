Virgil Abloh's work with Louis Vuitton opened the doors for all sorts of unique collaborations. Of course, Virgil was working with Nike at the time, so it would only make sense that he would want to drop a Louis Vuitton x Nike collection. Posthumously, that is exactly what LV and Nike are providing us as they have delivered the official images to their Nike Air Force 1 collection.

As you can see in the images down below, there are nine new colorways that will be released to the public. These offerings are all unique in their own right as they come with heavy LV branding all while some offerings have bright colors. There are seven Nike Air Force 1 Lows that will be available and when it comes to the Air Force 1 Mid, we will be getting two models.

If you are interested in acquiring any of these colorful models, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, July 19th through the Louis Vuitton website. These are going to be very expensive as the low-top models are $2,750 and the Mids are $3,450. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the basketball world.

Image via Louis Vuitton

