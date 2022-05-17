Prior to his passing, Virgil Abloh was able to do some incredible work with both Louis Vuitton and Nike. He created a 47-piece collab that was sold by Sotheby's and if you remember correctly, the pieces sold for a whole lot of money. Now, there is talk that another collab is going to be dropping soon, however, it will mostly be directed towards the public.

As we reported just about a week ago, nine Air Force 1s had been shown off online. There were two mid-tops as part of this collection and there were also seven lows. Overall, it was quite the collection especially since there were some monochromatic offerings as well as some colorful options.

Getty Images

For now, it seems as though this collection is going to drop in June and the prices are quite extravagant. The low tops will cost $2,100 while the mids will cost upwards of $2,600. Some reports have stated that only contacted Louis Vuitton customers will have access to these, however, there could be a general release in the future. Of course, the price of these shoes is definitely going to make the sneaker inaccessible to most, anyway.





Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.