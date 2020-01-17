Lou Williams recently got some high praise courtesy of Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kevin Durant. While talking to fans on Twitter, Durant said Lou Williams was one of the five hardest players to guard in the NBA. Williams has been known for his exceptional scoring off the bench and continues to be praised by his peers. There are very few players with bad things to say about Williams' game which just goes to show how respected he is.

During a recent interview via Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points, Williams spoke about Durant's praise and talked about what it means to him. Being complimented by your peers is always nice and Williams understands that better than anyone.

"That's cool... It's neat. K & I have played against each other since high school. We've battled over 2 dozen times over our careers. It's always just been mutual respect so that's cool," Williams said.

The last time these two had a showdown, it was in the first round of the playoffs as the Los Angeles Clippers pushed the Golden State Warriors to six games. Williams was a huge reason why the Clippers defied expectations last year. With this in mind, it's clear as to why Durant would mention him.