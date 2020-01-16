Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen although as of right now, he is being sidelined with an Achilles injury. It remains to be seen when we'll see Durant back on the court but luckily, he is still very much active on social media. Durant's show The Boardroom has amassed quite a bit of popularity as of late and fans have been tuning in every since episodes began to air. Recently, Durant took to The Boardroom's Twitter account where he answered questions submitted to him by fans.

One of the questions was regarding who he thought some of the toughest players to guard in the NBA were. Durant gave five names including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Lou Williams, Paul George, and even Joel Embiid.

Players like LeBron and Kawhi shouldn't come as a surprise but the other three might shock some people. Williams is a big offensive threat but is mainly known for his contributions off the bench. George and Embiid are great players but they aren't in the upper echelon of the NBA like LeBron and Kawhi are. Either way, we're sure Durant's comments will drum up some conversation. After all, these answers are based on his own personal experience.