Lou The Human Continues Stylistic Transition With "Insanity Rough"

Lou The Human has been in the midst of an interesting process, a musical reinvention of self. Having originally entered the game as a noted pupil of Eminem and Cage, Lou's penchant for twisted bars helped establish him a lyrically-inclined fanbase. Yet as time went on, Lou's music began undergoing a transformation, leaving lyrics behind in favor of melody and vibe, as seen on tracks like previous loosie "Empty Bottle." Today, the rapper has come through with another track, quite possibly in a "rough" state, given the title.

It's fair to say that "Insanity Rough" may actually be his most experimental track to date. In fact, the entire track finds Lou crooning nigh unintelligibly, his voice masked by distortion and filters, to the point where discerning fragmented lyrics requires additional concentration. For the most part, the slow-burning cut will likely yield a mixed response, but you've gotta applaud a man willing to experiment with his own artistic inclinations. Are you feeling the new cut from The Human?

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you see, baby, we belong

Baby don't you know, there's nowhere else to go

