Lou Phelps Connects With Kaytranada On "NIKE SHOE BOX"

Montreal's never really been looked at as a hip-hop city, even from within Canada. It's the electronic and dance music that really thrives in the city. Kaytranada and his brother Lou Phelps have meshed together with the sounds of hip-hop and electronic, among other influences, for their own fresh sound. Over the years, their familial chemistry has bled onto wax with numerous collaborations and this weekend, they returned with their latest, "NIKE SHOE BOX." Kaytranada serves up a gleaming beat for Lou Phelps' whose upbeat flow details his sexcapades, the ups and downs of the hustle and bouncing back from the drought. The song was accompanied by a crisp visual that also previews a snippet of a new song towards the end.

"NIKE SHOE BOX" serves as the first single off of Lou Phelps' follow-up to 2018's 002/LOVE ME. Keep your eyes peeled for more details on that and check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

So, what's the outcome? Came twice

Leg shakin' like when Crip walkin' was in fashion

Who 'bout that action? She definitely is

Told me that she had a man after she swallowed my kids